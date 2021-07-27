Max H. Simpson Elementary dedication set for Aug. 7

As far as Waxahachie ISD is concerned, it’s better late than never.

The COVID-19 pandemic put the dedication of Waxahachie ISD’s Max H. Simpson Elementary School on hold when it officially opened its doors last August. But with vaccines and more relaxed protocols in place, the district is finally proceeding with festivities.

The school district has announced that the belated dedication of the new school at 470 Washington Avenue will take place on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. The dedication program will be followed by refreshments and self-guided tours.

The district asks that those attending please enter the school through the cafeteria doors on the west side of the building.

Simpson Elementary opened in August 2020, but the pandemic prevented the school from holding a gathering to dedicate it. Ground for the school district’s ninth elementary was broken in May 2019.

The school is named for WISD educational icon Max H. Simpson, who joined the district as an assistant superintendent in 1970 and later retired in 1991 as the assistant superintendent of personnel and instruction.

As a district administrator, Simpson played a vital role in WISD’s integration in 1970, when a new high school building was opened and Turner High School and Waxahachie High School were merged.

Simpson also served on the WISD Board of Trustees from 2001-2011. During that time, the board established Waxahachie Global High and passed two bonds that included the construction of Oliver E. Clift Elementary, Margaret L. Felty Elementary and Howard Junior High.