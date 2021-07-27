Ellis CAC sets Sporting Clays fundraiser

Staff report

The Ellis County Children’s Advocacy Center (ECCAC) will host its first annual Sporting Clays Classic in an effort to raise funds for the ongoing programs the center offers.

The Sporting Clays Classic will be held on Friday, Aug. 27 at the Ellis County Sportsmans Club in Waxahachie. The center is seeking sponsors, teams, and prize donations from local businesses.

The ECCAC provides justice, hope, and healing for the children of Ellis County through a multidisciplinary approach, working with CASA, law enforcement agencies, and the justice system.

“The ECCAC is the only organization in Ellis County that provides this type of service,” explains Leslie Deen, Executive Director. “We rely on fundraisers like this to raise monies for our programs so we can continue to provide an outstanding level of service to these kids.”

This event is one of two in 2021 that replace the annual gala. “The first event, a purse bingo held in April in partnership with CASA of Ellis County, provided half of the needed funds for this year’s programs,” stated David Tuttle, president of the ECCAC board. “We are anticipating another successful event in August, but need everyone’s help in making it happen.”

Cammy Jackson, Chair of the Sporting Clays Classic says, “This is a fun way to not only showcase your business, but it also gives businesses an opportunity to thank their top customers and employees. It also happens to fall the weekend before dove season opens, so it’s a chance for hunters to hone their skills before their first hunt.”

She further added that businesses can purchase a team of 4 for $800. “If a business prefers, they can purchase a team to sponsor local law enforcement officers who may wish to participate,” she further explained.

The Ellis County Children’s Advocacy Center is a 501c3 non-profit. For more information about the center or to sponsor or register a team, visit www.elliscountycac.org/events.