WISD names Hollingsworth as lone finalist

Finishing a job search that in comparison with other school districts' previous superintendent searches was lightning-quick, the Waxahachie ISD board of trustees has found the district’s next administrative leader.

The board on Tuesday unanimously named Dr. Jerry Hollingsworth as the lone finalist for the position of superintendent of schools in WISD, ending a process that lasted just a little more than two months.

The board’s move begins a 21-day waiting period that state law requires before a superintendent can sign a contract and begin working for a district. Therefore, Hollingsworth’s hiring won’t become official until Aug. 10.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Hollingsworth to Waxahachie ISD,” board president Dusty Autrey said in a statement. “The experience he brings will be a benefit to students, staff, and our community.”

With the decision to hire Hollingsworth made, the board canceled a special meeting scheduled for Thursday.

Hollingsworth is currently serving as the superintendent of Bandera ISD, where he has served since July 2018.

The new superintendent has 28 years of experience in public education. Hollingsworth’s career began as a junior high and high school teacher, followed by positions as high school principal in Stephenville and Grapevine-Colleyville, according to biographical information provided by WISD. He also served as associate superintendent for Burleson ISD.

Tuesday was also the final day on the job for outgoing superintendent Dr. Bonny Cain, who announced in May her decision to return to retired status.

Cain, who has spent a total of 43 years in education, has been WISD superintendent since September 2018, when she came in as an interim superintendent and was permanently hired in May 2019.

Cain was previously the superintendent of Waco ISD before retiring from that position in 2017. Before that, she served Pearland ISD for 25 years as superintendent, district-level administrator and campus administrator.