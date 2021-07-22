SAGU online theology program recognized

SAGU Marketing

Southwestern Assemblies of God University was recently recognized for having one of the top online bachelor’s in theology programs in the nation by Study.com.

SAGU was ranked No. 2 in the country, alongside other reputable universities including Moody Bible Institute and Oral Roberts University.

Study referenced data from the U.S. Department of Education and researched the unique features of each theology degree program including specializations, resources, and the number of credit hours. SAGU was recognized by Study for its smaller class sizes to allow for students to work closely with professors.

Study also acknowledged the affordability of the university’s degrees and financial support resulting in its students graduating with 20 percent less debt than the average for graduates of private colleges.

A bachelor's degree in Theological Studies from SAGU prepares students for vocational roles and graduate studies with a thorough and meticulous program of theological research. The curriculum provides an intensive analysis of scripture enabling students to develop competency in the exegesis of scripture and in translating Biblical Hebrew and Greek.

SAGU also recently launched a Church Ministry Degree scholarship, so all on-campus ministry majors, including those pursuing theological studies, now receive from 50-100% off tuition including all federal, state, and SAGU scholarships and grants. SAGU believes this initiative will help provide a way for the next generation of ministers and teachers of the Word.