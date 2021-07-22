Historic Ellis County Courthouse offering tours

Staff report

The Office of Ellis County Judge Todd Little is now offering public tours of the county’s Historic Courthouse. Tours are free and will take place every Friday at noon through Sept. 3.

Tours will last approximately 45 minutes, and each attending party is asked to bring no more than 15 persons. School field trips should be scheduled in advance by calling the County Judge’s Office at 972-825-5087. Attendees are asked to arrive shortly before noon and wait for the tour guide on the first floor of the Historic Courthouse, which is located at 101 W. Main St, Waxahachie, TX 75165.

Construction of the Ellis County Historic Courthouse was completed in 1897, and the structure has stood as a hub of activity for the Waxahachie community for more than a century. Routinely cited as one of the most ornate and culturally relevant buildings in the State of Texas, the Ellis County Historic Courthouse represents a monumental architectural achievement that deserves to be celebrated.

“We are proud to welcome visitors and tourists,” said Judge Little. “The Historic Courthouse is not just a government building; it has always been the pride of our county, and it belongs to our citizens. We hope that these tours will promote a culture of reverence for our heritage and civic engagement in the present.”