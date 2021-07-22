Adiel Villalpando named state finalist

Daily Light report

For the second year in a row, a Waxahachie Global High student was named a finalist in the Academic Excellence Recognition Program presented by the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals.

Adiel Villalpando was named one of 50 finalists in the Academic Excellence Recognition Program for the 2020-21 school year. Only one graduating senior from each high school across Texas could be nominated, and out of the 3,240 high schools in the state, Villalpando ranked within the top 50.

Villalpando graduated second in the Global High School Class of 2021 and earned an SAT score above 1400. The graduate was one of six students to earn his college calculus credit from the University of Texas at Tyler this year; meanwhile, he was involved in student council, National Honors Society, and Interact Club. He will attend the University of Texas at Arlington to study computer science.

Each Texas high school whose principal is a member of TASSP had the opportunity to nominate one graduating senior for this recognition. Global High Assistant Principal Jerry Lozier explained that TASSP considered applicants for their outstanding academic achievements, SAT/ACT scores, and writing skills. Lozier said Villalpando was the ideal fit for the criteria.

“He is a very articulate writer and the essay submitted for this award had to be written blind and proctored/monitored by a counselor or administrator,” Lozier explained. “The essay was required to be handwritten in ink with no additional aids such as dictionaries, computers, outlines, notes, drafts, etc. While many students would panic given these guidelines, I was completely confident that Adiel would remain calm and composed in his efforts.”

The TASSP Academic Excellence Recognition Program was established to honor and recognize high school seniors who have demonstrated excellence in areas of academic achievement, test scores, and writing skills. The program recognizes 20 graduating Texas seniors with an unrestricted scholarship of $500.

In addition, these 20 winners were introduced at the general session of the TASSP Summer Workshop held in Austin in June and honored there with a luncheon that featured the students, their parents, and their principals. Thirty finalists were recognized locally with plaques donated by Jostens, including Villalpando.