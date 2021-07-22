Colt Frazier receives McKnight Scholarship

Daily Light report

Colt Frazier has been awarded the prestigious McKnight Scholars Leadership Award for outstanding leadership and service.

The McKnight Scholars Leadership Program is a prestigious leadership program at Oklahoma State University. Named after its benefactor, Ross and Billie McKnight, the McKnight Scholars Leadership Program is one of the premier undergraduate leadership cohorts in the nation. Only 30 to 35 students are selected annually for the program, which includes a scholarship valued at over $70,000, a fully-funded study aboard experience, and leadership courses. Students were selected based on a rigorous application process that evaluated demonstrated leadership ability, commitment to service, and academic strength.

Colt Frazier was chosen because of his commitment to leadership, and the McKnight Program is dedicated to further developing that commitment to create life-giving leaders in our families, professions, and communities. Colt Frazier’s outstanding leadership is truly worthy of community recognition, and Oklahoma State University is proud to be welcoming him into the Cowboy Family. He will be majoring in Applied Exercise Sciences at OSU.

Colt Frazier is the son of Jeff and Jeanette Frazier of Waxahachie. He is a recent 2021 graduate of Maypearl High School where he ranked 5th in his graduating class. Colt was active in the National Honor Society throughout high school, serving as President of the organization in his senior year. He was a 1st Team All-District Outfielder for baseball and was recently named to the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Academic All-State Team. Colt is also active in the Youth Ministry at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waxahachie. With his commitment to serve he has accumulated 407 community service hours.

For more information about the program, go to https://lcl.okstate.edu/mcknightscholars/.