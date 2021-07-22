‘Christmas in July’ downtown on Saturday

The mercury may finally begin inching toward 100 degrees this weekend, but a group of downtown Waxahachie retailers will be flipping the calendar forward with a festive midsummer promotion.

Members of the Waxahachie Downtown Merchants Association will be decking the halls in celebration of “Christmas in July” on Saturday all across the downtown area from noon to 5 p.m., with specials and sales at multiple store locations that are sure to jingle customers’ bells.

The headquarters for this event will be at The Perfect Pair, where they will be grilling hot dogs and having photos with Santa.

In addition to The Perfect Pair, other businesses that will be involved in Christmas in July include The Velvet Angel, Board & Brush, Kimmy’s, Dazzling Divas, The Briarpatch Boutique, Confidence Shoppe, Bahama Buck’s, Vaquera’s, Multitudes, Atelier Antiques, Copper Rose, Hachie Nutrition, Harvest Moon, Westbound Trading Co., Twisted Double M, Southern Revival and Rachel Chism Photography.

Customers should be making a list and checking it twice for some excellent deals. Among some of the promotions announced by retailers, The Briarpatch will allow customers to pick a gift box from under the tree to see if they’ve been naughty or nice. Harvest Moon and Vaquera’s Boutique will both hold a 40-percent-off sale on the entire store, and Dazzling Divas will offer a sale item for $10 with the purchase of one new arrival.

Copper Rose is offering sale prices all weekend with 35 percent off from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Likewise, The Velvet Angel is holding a 40-percent-off sale from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday for all clothing and shoes.