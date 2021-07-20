Waxahachie resident graduates from RIT

Daily Light report

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lauren Melcher of Waxahachie graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a Master of Science in applied and computational mathematics.

Some 4,000 degrees were conferred in the 2020-2021 academic year at all of RIT's campuses. Due to New York state COVID-19 occupancy restrictions, commencement was celebrated May 14-15 in smaller ceremonies by college and were live-streamed for graduates' family and friends.

