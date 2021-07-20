Fugitive in baby’s abduction arrested

The suspect accused of involvement in an infant’s abduction at gunpoint in Ennis on July 1 was arrested on Thursday in Parker County, two weeks to the day after the incident.

Marcus Allhoff Nast, 25, was located and taken into custody by Weatherford police officers without incident at a motel in the 200 block of Park Avenue, on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Nast was expected to be returned to Ellis County to face the charge. It was not known whether bond had been set or whether Nast had retained an attorney.

Ennis police said Nast accompanied the 7-month-old baby’s non-custodial mother on July 1 into the Ennis home of the boy’s father and pulled a gun on the father outside the home as they made their getaway.

In the meantime, the boy’s mother, Faith Joann Reid, 20, has been released from the Ellis County Jail after posting bond, according to KXAS television. Reid was returned to Ellis County on July 6, and bond had previously been set at $300,000 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A statewide Amber Alert was called off on July 2 after police safely located the infant, Miguel David Lee Ramirez, with his mother in Parker County. The Ford F-150 pickup identified in the alleged abduction was spotted on the side of the road at about 3 p.m., apparently out of gas, according to sheriff’s authorities. The mother and baby were in the pickup, but Nast was able to evade authorities on foot, the authorities said.

The infant’s father, 21-year-old Joey Ramirez, was arrested July 2 in Parker County as he was waiting to be reunited with his child. Sheriff’s officials in both Ellis and Parker Counties told reporters that Ramirez had an outstanding warrant for an unrelated family violence assault causing bodily injury charge out of Ellis County, so they couldn't place the child back in his custody.

The infant was instead released into the custody of relatives. Ramirez posted a $2,500 bond and was released later that same evening after being booked into the Parker County Jail.

Investigators said Reid arrived with a man later identified as Nast at a home in the 900 block of North Shawnee Street in Ennis where the infant's father lives around 10:25 a.m. on July 1.

Reid and Nast entered the home without consent and took Miguel, according to Ennis police. Joey Ramirez followed the two out of the house and became involved in an altercation, during which Nast pulled a handgun and threatened to shoot Ramirez, according to police. Nast and Reid then placed the child into the pickup and took off.