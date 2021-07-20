Beatty, Shipley honored for service

The Waxahachie City Council took time during Monday night’s regular semimonthly meeting to honor two former members of their own.

Councilmembers recognized Charles “Chuck” Beatty for his service as mayor and councilmember, and Mary Lou Shipley for her service as mayor pro tem and councilmember. Mayor Doug Barnes presented each with a plaque of recognition.

Both former members ended their respective tenures on the City Council after voters decided to make changes during the May 1 city election and June 5 runoff.

Beatty served as a member of the City Council from 1995 to this year, and was the city’s mayor from 1997 to 2001.

“I think Chuck had other opportunities after having a solid career in the National Football League,” Barnes said. “Chuck was involved in Scouting for many, many years and through his ethical awareness, helped Scouts become better individuals and better people. Chuck, you will always be remembered for that aspect in your life as well.”

In brief remarks, Beatty said he thought of his time on the council as two things that were big: an elephant and a whale. “I had an elephant of experience serving on the Council, and I had a whale of a good time,” he said.

Beatty concluded with a poem: “I will follow my heart where it leads me, pour out my love to every being living, and find happiness in just the love I’m given,” he said, departing to a standing ovation.

Shipley served on the city Planning and Zoning Commission from 2008 to 2013, and on the City Council from 2014 to this year, including as mayor pro tem starting in 2019.

“She’s been in our community for many years and enjoyed a very successful tenure in public life,” Barnes said. “What a privilege to have Mary Lou as a part of the council.”

All five councilmembers were present.

Other items

• Approved consent agenda items included previous meeting minutes; event applications for the Dallas Wings Smash the Stigma Community 5K on Aug. 14, the Hispanic Heritage Celebration Festival on Sept. 11, The Heights Walk on Oct. 2 and the Markert Strong Benefit Concert on Oct. 8; a ratification with First Baptist Church for a shared parking agreement at the Sports Complex; and a budget adjustment from the Police Department.

• A specific-use permit for an accessory building at 131 Lakeshore Drive was approved. The proposal was for a 1,095-square-foot building to be used as a detached garage and storage space. The city Planning and Zoning Commission last week approved the SUP.

• A proposed resolution naming the City Hall Annex Building was withdrawn from the agenda.

• Following an executive session, no public action was taken.