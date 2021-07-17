Giving expectant parents an option

Staff report

On July 1, FirstLook opened the doors to its new, state-of-the-art sexual health and pregnancy center, expanding its ability to provide area residents with high-quality, confidential, accessible sexual health care – free of charge.

Since 1995, FirstLook has served more than 40,000 residents – many facing unplanned pregnancies – from Ellis County and surrounding areas. After six years of strategic planning, FirstLook can now double its number of available appointments thanks to more land, more space, and more resources, according to Donna Young, CEO of FirstLook.

“Our services are unique in Ellis County in that they are without cost regardless of income,” said Young. “We are staffed with licensed registered nurses who are practicing within their scope of practice under the direction and supervision of licensed physicians. We support our patients with a full team of loving and caring individuals. Trained men and women offer a holistic approach to care, including medical, educational, emotional, and spiritual support, care management, and material assistance.”

She added that her overall vision is to reach more men and women with expanded services in a center designed to meet community needs for the long-term future.

“We want this beautiful, comfortable, welcoming facility to convey our core message that every life, every person, is valuable and made in the image of God,” said Young.

The new, 11,000-square-foot facility sits on two acres of land donated by The Avenue Church in Waxahachie. The clinic features an expansive front porch and encompasses four consultation rooms, four exam rooms – two with ultrasound capabilities, meeting space, a fully-equipped demonstration kitchen, a classroom, a chapel, a baby boutique, administrative offices, and ample parking space.

The state-of-the-art facility, while modern, is designed to feel comfortable like home, and it doesn’t miss a connection to the past through its use of design features and furnishings from eras gone by.

The stately wall adorning the kitchen was made from pink bricks salvaged from the oldest home in Ellis County before it was destroyed. The tile backsplash of the coffee bar mixes new tiles with detailed, vintage tiles from the 1930s, each individually signed by the artist. A sturdy deacon’s bench from Reagor Springs Church and stylish dressers from the 1800s add significance to the decor and provide a welcoming feel. Even the rooms that don’t feature antiques, offer an inviting style with names like, “The Man Cave,” “Serenity Room,” and “Happy Days.” The beauty and level of detail put into the facility match the level of love and service FirstLook provides to every single patient who walks through the door.

Staffed by 14 employees, including three nurses and two doctors, as well as 15 volunteers, FirstLook’s comprehensive array of services include pregnancy testing, diagnostic ultrasound up to 28 weeks, STI testing and treatment, abortion pill reversal, counseling, mentoring, doula support, healing after abortion, and much more.

Additionally, FirstLook offers a wide range of labor and delivery, prenatal, parenting, life skills, Bible study, and adult and infant CPR classes – many of which are being offered virtually due to the current pandemic situation.

Data exemplifies the increasing need for FirstLook’s services:

• In 2020, the clinic had 2,221 visits, a 60% increase over the 1,391 visits in 2019.

• Of the visits in 2020, 413 pregnancy tests were administered, 347 ultrasound images were shown, and 237 clients were tested for STIs.

• Roughly 60% of FirstLook clients range between 20 and 30 years of age, while another 20% are over the age of 30.

According to data from the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) and the Ellis County Department of Development, Ellis County is projected to grow by 150% to nearly 500,000 in 2050. The county’s health care needs are also anticipated to dramatically increase during that time.

FirstLook is the only clinic of its kind in Ellis County, the first county in Texas to declare itself a “sanctuary for the unborn.” Passed in January 2020, the county’s resolution was championed by County Judge Todd Little and Ellis County Commissioners.

"FirstLook is a place of hope and peace. Patients with an unplanned pregnancy can go to FirstLook for counseling and guidance as they discuss their choices. The Ellis County Commissioner's Court is proud to help fund this initiative to improve access to women's health, and we hope they will choose life," said Judge Todd Little.

“God has called us at FirstLook for such a time as this, to offer life-affirming alternatives to the tragedy of abortion, while respecting a woman's decision without ridicule or rejection,” said Young. “We are here in our community to serve, to make a difference one person at a time, one life at a time, one baby at a time, one dad, one mom, one family.”

To learn more about FirstLook, please visit www.friendsoffirstlook.org or www.firstlookcenter.org.