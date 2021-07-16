Waxahachie resident named to UCO President’s Honor Roll

Daily Light report

EDMOND, Okla. — Waxahachie resident Hazel Elizabeth Puempel has been named to the University of Central Oklahoma President’s Honor Roll for their work in the spring 2021 semester, a distinction given to those who achieve the university’s highest academic standards.

To be included on the President’s Honor Roll, a student must record a “straight-A” or 4.0 grade point average for their work in qualifying classes.

To be eligible for the President’s or Dean’s lists, students must complete at least 12 hours of on-campus class credit for the semester.

For more information about UCO, visit www.uco.edu.