Waxahachie P&Z handles short agenda

The Waxahachie Planning and Zoning Commission spent less than nine minutes during Tuesday night’s regular monthly meeting to approve all three presented items on a very brief agenda.

A final plat for a 7.7918-acre property to be known as The Hamilton at Garden Valley was approved by the commission. The property, located at the southwest corner of Garden Valley Parkway and Goodnight Lane, will be developed into an active senior living facility with 175 units, city senior planner Chris Webb said.

An amendment to a planned development to add a concept plan had been approved during the May 3 Waxahachie City Council meeting. The change involved the integration of 18 standalone cottages into the main building. Language was added at that time to the agreement to preserve the treeline between the development and the Waxahachie Sports Complex.

Commissioners also OK’d a request for a specific-use permit for an accessory building at 131 Lakeshore Drive. The proposal was for a 1,095-square-foot building to be used as a detached garage and storage space.

A plat for a 3.111-acre lot in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction on Gibson Road was approved. Webb said the property’s road frontage is less than the 150-foot requirement, but the property owner has received a variance from the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court.

A fourth item, a continued request for a specific-use permit at 7240 North Interstate 35E, was withdrawn.