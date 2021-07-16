Waxahachie FFA gains recognition

Daily Light report

Waxahachie FFA members consumed inspiration and were recognized as a chapter and individually at the 93rd Texas FFA State Convention hosted in Fort Worth.

On the first night, FFA members heard reflections and inspiring words from retiring state FFA vice presidents and introductions of new state FFA officer candidates. They later heard moving remarks from the keynote speaker Amberley Snyder, a barrel racer who fought her way back into the saddle from insurmountable odds. To cap it all off, members attended the Convention Kick-Off Concert headlined by William Clark Green.

Waxahachie FFA was recognized as a "Superior Chapter" at the state convention this year. This rating is given through the state and bestowed upon chapters that completed and documented at least one activity in each of the 15 quality standards.

Jake Mullican, a Waxahachie FFA advisor and Waxahachie High School teacher, said the chapter will strive to achieve the National Award in the 2021-2022 school year with additional documentation for three activities in each of the 15 standards.

“We have received the Golden Horizon award for the last 10 years,” Mullican said. “This is our first year to receive a Superior chapter rating and we are extremely excited and proud of our students and program.”

Lone Star Degree

Less than two percent of Texas FFA members achieve the esteemed Texas FFA Lone Star Degree. Waxahachie FFA is proud to have had eight members honored and recognized at the state convention.

Waxahachie FFA's 2021 Lone Star Degree recipients:

Payton Acker

Kayden Carpenter

Landon Davis

Lillie Loose

Case Lucky

Jonathan Middleton

Hannah Russell

Wesley Smith

FFA scholarship

While at the state convention, Corinne Auvenshine was awarded a Texas FFA Scholarship. Advisors expressed how proud they were of Auvenshine and her career of service and achievement in the Waxahachie FFA as well as her service as a Blackland District and Area 8 FFA Officer.

“Congratulations and we wish you the best of luck this next year at Texas Tech University,” read the Waxahachie FFA Facebook page.