WISD closing in on finalist

The Waxahachie Independent School District board of trustees has called two special meetings for the coming week concerning the hiring of a new superintendent of schools.

The board will meet on Tuesday, July 20 at 11:30 a.m. in the second floor conference room at Stuart B. Lumpkins Stadium at 200 Indian Drive. Trustees will convene in closed session to discuss the hiring of an elementary campus principal, and will conduct interviews of applicants for the superintendent position. Afterward, the board will reconvene in open session to take public action on those matters, including possible action to name a lone finalist for the superintendent position.

On Thursday, June 22, the board has scheduled another special meeting, this time at 9 a.m. at the WISD Administration Building at 411 North Gibson Street. The board will once again convene in closed session to discuss applicants for superintendent, then will reconvene into open session to take possible action to name a lone superintendent finalist.

Once a lone finalist is named, a 21-day waiting period begins before a superintendent can sign a contract and begin working. The waiting period is required by state law.

Current WISD superintendent Dr. Bonny Cain announced in May her decision to return to retired status, and agreed to remain on the job until July 20. Cain, who has spent a total of 43 years in education, has been WISD superintendent since September 2018, when she came in as an interim superintendent and was permanently hired in May 2019.

Cain was previously the superintendent of Waco ISD before retiring from that position in 2017. Before that, she served Pearland ISD for 25 years as superintendent, district-level administrator and campus administrator.