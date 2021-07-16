Back-to-School Bash scheduled for Aug. 7

Daily Light report

Join Waxahachie ISD as it kicks off the new 2021-2022 school year with some fun. The district will host the Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Railyard Park, located at 455 South College Street.

WISD coordinated this carnival-themed event with the Waxahachie Downtown Merchants Association and City of Waxahachie. Don't forget to save the most by shopping downtown on Tax-Free Weekend. Cooling units will be working on-site to combat the Texas heat.

Celebrate the 2021-2022 school year with:

— Interactive booths with your favorite boosters and PTOs

— Free snowcones for the first 200 patrons

— DJ entertainment

— WHS band, Jazz Ensemble, Cherokee Charmers, WHS cheer performances

— Football throwing with WHS team

— Free hotdogs

— Free water provided by H-E-B

— Splashpad & bounce houses

— Community mascot race

WISD says thank you to community supporters: Waxahachie Downtown Merchants Association; City of Waxahachie; Jon Bell with Madness Entertainment; MyTree Sweet Snowcones; WoodmenLife/Remedy Church; H-E-B; WHS band program; WHS Cherokee Charmers; WHS cheerleaders; WHS football program; Miracle League of Ellis County; Chick-fil-A — Waxahachie; and Altus Emergency.