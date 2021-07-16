NARFE chapter holds July meeting

Staff report

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 1191 held its monthly lunch meeting on Tuesday at the Asian King Buffet in Waxahachie.

The guest speaker was John David Smith, manager of the Senior Activity Center in Waxahachie. John David Smith taught vocational horticulture in high school, worked summer jobs in the Parks Department, working full time with Waxahachie since 1998, as Parks Director for 20 years and now serving as manager of the Senior Activity Center.

The speaker discussed activities at the Senior Activity Center such as exercise and special crafts as well as the recent COVID vaccinations that provided critically-needed protection for around 35,000 people. He also addressed various parks and recreation programs such as aquatics, rodeo arena, dog park, soccer, baseball and basketball programs.

Also discussed were Penn Park Pool and Optimist Pool renovations as well as Chautauqua Building improvements. A question and answer session followed the very interesting program.

NARFE Chapter 1191 covers Ellis, Navarro and adjacent parts of the surrounding counties. Membership in NARFE is open to all active and retired federal employees and their spouses, former federal employees, and former spouses who are entitled to a federal survivor annuity.

For more information, please call Midlothian at 972-268-5793 or 972-775-2463, Waxahachie - 469-552-6649, Ennis - 214-949-6197, Red Oak - 412-722-6307, or Corsicana - 903-874-3092. You may also go to www.narfe.org or see NARFE Chapter 1191 on Facebook.