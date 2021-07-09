Younger Partners brokers 70-acre land sale

Daily Light report

Almost 200 new homes coming to Waxahachie next year – First Texas and TriPointe plan to build about 185 single-family homes priced from $300,000 to $400,000 in The Oaks of North Grove subdivision at North Grove Blvd and FM 813.

Younger Partners Vice President David Hinson brokered the deal between buyer, Carrollton-based Bluebonnet Capital Partners and the seller, a private family.

The North Grove master-planned single-family home community in the northeast area of Waxahachie has its next phase ready to go with the purchase of more than 70 acres at The Oaks of North Grove subdivision.

The model homes will be open this fall, and the first homes are on track to be completed in the first quarter of 2022, says Clayton Snodgrass, founder of Bluebonnet Capital Partners.

“Waxahachie is experiencing a healthy rate of growth,” Hinson says. “Waxahachie is a community that embraces growth while treasuring its history. Award-winning schools play another large role in the community’s appeal.”

The city has become one of the “go-to areas for people who are looking for a great place to live,” Snodgrass says. “A lot of people are commuting north from Waxahachie to Dallas, and this community has a strong employment base already. It is hard to cultivate a city with any better existing community and value that Waxahachie presents within the close proximity to Dallas.”