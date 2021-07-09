WISD board to interview applicants for top post

As the Waxahachie ISD board of trustees draws closer to choosing a lone finalist for superintendent, it has scheduled a pair of special meetings to interview candidates for the job to go along with Monday night’s regular monthly meeting.

The board will meet Monday morning at 8 a.m. in the second floor conference room at Stuart B. Lumpkins Stadium at 200 Indian Drive. Trustees will immediately convene in closed session and conduct interviews of applicants for the superintendent’s position. The board will reconvene and will take action, if any, in open session before adjourning.

On Tuesday, the board will return to Lumpkins Stadium at 8 a.m. for the same purpose, to interview applicants.

Sandwiched in the middle will be Monday’s monthly meeting, which will take place as usual at the WISD Administration Building at 411 North Gibson Street. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. with a closed session.

The only action item on the agenda is consideration of approval of board standard operating procedures. The board will also discuss a potential change to board policy regarding hiring of contractual personnel and will receive a report on the promotion/advertisement of vacant positions as well as discuss additional Human Resources reports.

Trustees will receive an ESSER III update, and will discuss a potential donation of 14.37 acres of land to the City of Waxahachie for improvements to Lee Penn Park. A resolution to that effect is on the consent agenda.

Also on the consent agenda are approval of previous meeting minutes; acceptance of various reports; a resolution declaring hazardous walking areas within school zones; a meal charge policy for the upcoming school year; the purchase of 174 acres of land on Old Italy Road and the sale and donation of a 4.25-acre tract near Waxahachie High School; approval of out-of-state travel for the WHS drama department to New York City; approval of a pair of service contracts; exploration of an alternative medical insurance plan for employees through Allegiance/UBC; and a 3-year beverage contract with Keurig Dr Pepper.