Overnight closure on I-35E on Monday

Daily Light report

The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to close southbound Interstate 35E in Waxahachie from Monday, July 12 at 10 p.m. to Tuesday, July 13 at 6 a.m. to perform a traffic switch. Traffic will be detoured to exit at FM 66 and re-enter southbound I-35E after Spur 394.

Once the switch is completed, traffic will be in a new configuration. The entrance ramp from Farm-to-Market 66 and the southbound exit to US Highway 77 will remain closed in order to safely construct the next phase of construction. The exit to U.S. 77 is anticipated to re-open in fall 2021.

The traffic switch is part of a $126.4 million widening project, which is expected to complete in spring 2022.

Message boards have been placed to alert drivers of the new traffic pattern. TxDOT asks drivers to remain aware in the work zone. For information about these road closures and others, please visit www.DriveTexas.org.