Local logistics company sees growth

In the post-coronavirus world, consumers have become increasingly frustrated with bare shelves in stores as the supply chain struggles to catch up with the release of pent-up demand.

But a new local shipping company is doing its part to fill in the logistics gap between producer and store customer.

KTX Transport, LLC, based in Waxahachie, is a global transportation solutions company that handles transportation of goods from manufacturers and distributors on a local/regional or nationwide/global scale.

“My company was formed back in 2020 to help create a sustainable need in the marketplace for reliable transportation brokerages,” said Daryl Kosoris, owner and founder of the firm.

KTX Transport describes itself as a full-service logistics solutions brokerage with services that range on a local to global scale. Its fleet of box trucks and sprinter vans serves the local DFW market, and within a 300-mile radius within Texas.

Its services include: truckload (both dry and temperature-controlled); LTL (less than truckload); small parcel/white glove/home delivery; air (national and international); ocean (international); intermodal (by rail); expedited (same day or next day shipments by either a truckload, box truck or sprinter van) and consulting (helping supply chains or helping other companies gain sustainable growth).

Kosoris says he has been in the logistics space for about nine years and has worked for all various sizes of brokerages, from some of the largest in the U.S. to helping companies get their brokerage off the ground.

“Throughout them all, I’ve always felt the urge to make something my own,” he said. “Since I’ve had this success, and with my book of business of dedicated clients, I decided to form KTX Transport, LLC. After several months, I quit my job and went full time.”

Kosoris said being in his late twenties with two kids and a mortgage, it seemed pretty crazy to dive into such an adventure, but he says it was one of the best decisions he has ever made.

“I have to thank my wife and family for their support,” Kosoris said. “We are growing fast.”

Kosoris said his company would love to expand more with Ellis County businesses, but for now a lot of its customers are spread around the U.S. and even the globe: Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami, Toronto, and even in the Netherlands.

“We are hoping to grow and help Ellis County grow by creating jobs, sustaining growth, and helping put Waxahachie on the map,” he said.

KTX Transport’s office is located at 131 Mark Trail, Suite 1A in Waxahachie.