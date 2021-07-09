Quilt display underway at Art on the Square

Daily Light report

Summertime is a time for hamburger cookouts and homemade ice cream, a time to go down to your local swimming pool and hear the laughter of children and the bounce of the diving boards.

It’s also time to enjoy our community, and Waxahachie has a fabulous state-renowned Courthouse and Square. On the south side of the square is a gallery called “Art on the Square.”

On exhibit at Art on the Square are ”Art Quilts — Not Your Grandmother’s Quilts” and “Sizzling Summer Celebration of Art” — two wonderful exhibits through two different months until the end of summer.

The Creative Quilters Guild of Ellis County is proud to display some of the beautiful quilts made by members of their quilt guild. Their purpose is to promote and share the love of quilting.

“What if?“ Art Group is a small group within the Creative Quilters Guild of Ellis County that began in 2017 with the thought of pushing the limits of quilting. Their mantra is, “you don’t have to be artistic; you just need imagination! The Rules are: No rules! “

A visit to Art on the Square to see these in the back workshop room will certainly entertain your eyes and amaze your souls.

In the split-level gallery and mezzanine an art exhibit second to none is hanging.

“We thought splashing the most color we could across our walls would be just the ticket for a cure for the two-year Covid Blues,” says Jim Witherspoon of the Ellis County Art Association. “There are paintings and drawings, sculptures and monoprints, photographs and jewelry by local Artisans. Each piece finely crafted and framed or mounted…ready to hang. It’s a sure cure for bare walls and won’t have you singing the covid blues anymore.

“As always there is much love for you at the gallery. You will walk in and feel all the positive energy from our all-volunteer staff!”

The art quilts will be up through the end of July and the Sizzling Summer Celebration of Art will hang through the end of August.