WISD sets Operation First Day of School

Waxahachie ISD has experienced significant growth in student enrollment over the past several years. With a student population of 9,500, the district is continually on a quest for Excellence in Education. Although its students continue to do well both academically and in extra-curricular activities, more than 45 percent of its students are economically disadvantaged.

Enter Operation First Day of School.

Any parent will tell you that there are a number of expenses involved when it is time to go back to school. School supplies, backpacks, and more. Many parents cannot afford to purchase these items for one child, much less if there are several school children in the household.

The Waxahachie community will come together to host Operation First Day of School on Saturday, July 31 at Clift Elementary School from 8-11 a.m.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s event will be a drive-through event. All participants are asked to stay in their vehicles, and supplies will be delivered to your car. There will be signs at Clift Elementary on the day of the event with instructions.

With your help, Operation First Day of School will provide the following resources for students:

· Free school supplies

· Free backpacks

· AND MORE!

This major initiative will only be made possible through partnering with the wonderful Waxahachie community. The district is looking to partner with businesses, organizations, churches, and individuals to help us acquire school supplies, monetary donations, and volunteers to help run the event. Monetary donations will be accepted until July 30.

Since 2009, Operation First Day of School has assisted more than 4,000 families and more than 10,000 children. Operation First Day of School will operate on a first-come, first-served basis. We hope that you will partner with us in this great initiative to help our future leaders be successful in the classroom.

What can I do?

COLLECT general school supplies through your workplace, church, or local non-profit organization.

School supplies may be dropped off at the WISD Administration Building, Monday – Thursday, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. July 30 is the last day supplies will be accepted.

Make a monetary donation to purchase school supplies.

Donations can be made at the WISD Administration Building Monday - Thursday, from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. They may also be mailed to 411 N. Gibson St., Waxahachie, Texas 75165, attention Public Relations Department.

VOLUNTEER at Event. Please email Jenny Bridges if you would like to volunteer!

TELL Others.

How do children qualify for help?

Any Waxahachie student in need age pre-K through twelfth grade qualifies for supplies!

Please contact the Director of Public Relations for Waxahachie ISD for more information at 972-923-4631.