Mid-Way board to discuss fence project

An update on a proposed perimeter wildlife fence is on the agenda for Thursday afternoon’s regular meeting of the Mid-Way Regional Airport Joint Airport Board.

Last week, the Texas Transportation Commission approved approximately $550,000 for Mid-Way Regional Airport for fencing improvements. These funds were made available to states as block grants as part of the American Rescue Plan.

Project costs will be funded through the cities of Midlothian and Waxahachie, which jointly operate the airport; and the Texas Department of Transportation’s Aviation Facilities Grant Program, which preserves and improves the state’s general aviation system.

In Thursday afternoon’s meeting, the Mid-Way board will also discuss airport public awareness programs; a ground lease with Don Jackson and CNB Bank; and the upcoming “Wings and Wheels” open house event. The board will also consider acceptance of reports and previous meeting minutes in its consent agenda.

The Airport Board will adjourn into executive session to deliberate economic development negotiations as permitted by the Texas Government Code, Section 551.087, and reconvene to take any necessary action resulting from the executive session.

This meeting location is wheelchair-accessible. Parking for mobility impaired persons is available. Any request for sign interpretive services must be made forty-eight hours ahead of the meeting. To make arrangements, call the City Secretary at 469-309-4005 or (TDD) 1-800-RELAY TX

Thursday’s meeting will be held in the Upstairs Common Area of Mid-Way Regional Airport, 131 Airport Dr., Midlothian at 4 p.m. The Airport Board packet is available for viewing by going to the Airport’s website. www.mid-wayregional.com.