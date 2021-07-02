Mid-Way Airport gets state windfall

As part of its largest-ever funding of non-highway transit matters, the Texas Transportation Commission has approved approximately $550,000 for Mid-Way Regional Airport.

The funds will be used for planned fencing improvements at the airport and a project bid will be executed this summer, according to a Texas Department of Transportation release. The plans were approved at a meeting of the TTC in Austin on Wednesday.

Project costs will be funded through the cities of Midlothian and Waxahachie, which jointly operate the airport; and TxDOT’s Aviation Facilities Grant Program, which preserves and improves the state’s general aviation system.

These funds were made available to states as block grants as part of the American Rescue Plan, which was passed by the U.S. Congress and signed into law on March 11 by President Joe Biden. The law makes economic assistance funds available to eligible airports in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

All Republicans in Texas’ U.S. House delegation and both Texas U.S. Senators voted against the final form of the bill, which passed the Senate through the reconciliation process. Nevertheless, this year, TxDOT expects to provide approximately $60 million in funding for planning, constructing and maintaining community airports.

Approximately 275 community airports in Texas are eligible for funding.

Arrivals and departures from community airports account for more than three million flight hours per year and provide aircraft facilities for agricultural, medical, business and commuter use, TxDOT says.

Additionally, approximately $4.7 million for C. David Campbell Field – Corsicana Municipal Airport was approved by the TTC. These funds will be used for planned pavement improvements that will also be bid out this summer.

Project costs will be funded through the city of Corsicana and TxDOT’s Aviation Facilities Grant Program.