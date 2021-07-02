Local driver involved in La. fatality crash

Daily Light report

A Waxahachie resident was involved in a fatality accident between an 18-wheeler and a car on Interstate 20 in northern Louisiana early Wednesday, according to the Louisiana State Police.

A Claiborne Parish man died when the big rig ran into the back of his car, causing both vehicles to crash into a ditch alongside I-20 in Bienville Parish, Shreveport television station KSLA reported.

Police identified the victim as 71-year-old Milton Mosby.

The accident happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday on eastbound I-20 just east of Louisiana Highway 154 at Gibsland.

The TV station reported that preliminary investigation shows 32-year-old Francisco Calvillo of Waxahachie was driving a 2012 Kenworth tractor-trailer rig east on I-20 when it ran into the rear of Mosby’s eastbound 2015 Nissan Altima. Calvillo was unhurt.

Both drivers were properly restrained. Routine toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis, the station said.

Although the exact cause of this crash remains under investigation, troopers would like to remind the public that inattentive and distracted driving is both dangerous and the leading cause of crashes in Louisiana, Trooper Jonathan Odom said.

“It is important for motorists to pay attention to what is going on outside of the vehicle they are driving,” Odom said.

Louisiana State Police’s Bossier City-based Troop G has investigated 14 fatal crashes resulting in 15 deaths this year.