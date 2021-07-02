Local market keeping it green in more ways than one

After more than three decades in business in the Dallas area, Ann’s Health Food Center & Market has found a new way to bring clean, healthy energy to their community.

The company’s Waxahachie location, an 11,500 square-foot, two-story building on Highway 77 North, will begin running on solar energy with a new system designed and installed by Dallas-based Sunfinity Renewable Energy.

While the 78.61-kilowatt system will provide tremendous savings for the business – it’s estimated to offset 30 percent of the electricity needed to power the operation at a savings of more than $200,000 over the system’s lifetime – the owners feel just as strongly about the system’s positive environmental impact.

“Ann’s is all about health and well-being for all. Adding and using solar energy from the sun is another great step in fulfilling Ann’s goal of being in business for your health!” said Matthew Munchrath, a third-generation member of the family that founded and still runs the three Ann’s Health Food Center and Market locations.

Sunfinity estimates that the system, composed of 199 premium solar panels, will offset the carbon dioxide equivalent of 209,508 miles driven by an average car or 92,140 pounds of coal burned. The environmental benefit is also equivalent to the carbon sequestered by 102 acres of U.S. forests in one year.

“Solar is truly taking off in North Texas with businesses of all sizes,” said John Billingsley, Chairman and CEO of Sunfinity Renewable Energy. “It’s a win-win, and Ann’s is an outstanding example that solar lets a commercial operation simultaneously improve the quality of the local environment and improve their bottom line. With the explosive growth we’re seeing in the Metroplex, it’s going to be increasingly important to preserve our air quality, and solar does exactly that.”

Ann’s Health Food Center & Market in Waxahachie offers a wide selection of healthy food and organic produce along with vitamins, supplements, and natural body care product. Customers can also enjoy a full-service organic cafe and nutritious smoothie bar, serving freshly made burgers, salads, sandwiches, vegetarian options and a Grab And Go offering.

Sunfinity Renewable Energy (www.sunfinity.com) is headquartered in Dallas with full-service operations for residential, commercial and industrial solar systems throughout Texas.