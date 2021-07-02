Hope Clinic gains county court’s favor

Daily Light report

On Tuesday, the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court approved County Judge Todd Little’s letter of support to Hope Clinic, a non-profit, faith-based healthcare provider that offers Ellis County’s low-income residents a variety of medical services on a reduced payment basis. This letter of support is part of Hope Clinic’s application process to maintain its status as a federally-qualified health center that receives exclusive grant funding for its services to Ellis County residents.

Since 1999, Hope Clinic has provided the community with healthcare services accessible to low-income individuals. Ellis County pays the non-profit clinic to cover qualifying indigent patients, but the clinic also needs the county to issue it a letter of support every three years as a part of its regular application to be a federally-qualified health center. Being a federally-qualified health center allows Hope Clinic to accept Medicare & Medicaid while also giving it the exclusive right to a federal grant within its designated service area, thus enabling the clinic to offer low-income or uninsured patients a sliding-scale payment model based on federal poverty guidelines.

Judge Little, who once served as the Board President for Hope Clinic, was proud to extend the clinic a letter of support. “Hope Clinic has blessed our low-income residents with a variety of healthcare services that may be otherwise inaccessible to them,” he said. “As a faith-based organization, Hope Clinic has never failed to help those in need in our county. I am pleased to support their application to renew their federally-qualified status.”

“We’ve just had so many stories in the past of how we’ve helped people when they didn’t have the money, insurance for healthcare, or knowledge of where to go,” said Barbara Clark, Hope Clinic’s CEO. “We call it a Patient Center Medical Home; we offer prenatal/postpartum services, for instance, and then we have pediatrics. We can also assign you a primary care physician, dental, and behavioral health services all in the same place.”

To receive the funding, Hope Clinic will apply for a Service Area Competitive Grant from the U.S. Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA). In any given HRSA-recognized service area, non-profit healthcare centers compete with one another to be designated as that area’s federally-qualified health center. Hope Clinic has served continuously in that role for all of Ellis County since 2009.

Hope Clinic’s application for an HRSA Service Area Competitive Grant will be processed in September. If approved, Hope Clinic will continue to serve as Ellis County’s federally-qualified health center through September 2024.