Amber Alert issued for Ennis infant

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old boy who was taken from his father's home in Ennis at gunpoint around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

The infant, Miguel David Lee Ramirez, is a white male who is 26 inches long and weighs 25 pounds. He has light brown hair and blue eyes and was wearing a white Mickey Mouse diaper.

Police are also looking for Faith Reid, a 20-year-old white female who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds. Police said Reid is the infant's non-custodial mother.

“I never suspected someone would steal my own child from me,” the boy’s father, Joey Ramirez, told WFAA television station. “Out of my own home, with me there.”

Ramirez said he had been caring for his son and Reid hasn’t been in the picture for months.

Investigators said Reid arrived with an unknown man at a home in the 900 block of North Shawnee Street in Ennis where the infant's father lives around 10:25 Thursday morning.

Reid and the man entered the home without consent and took Miguel, according to police.

The father of the child followed the two out of the house and became involved in an altercation with the unidentified man, Ennis Police Capt. Mike Hopson said. During the fight, the man pulled a handgun and threatened to shoot the child’s father. The man and Reid then placed the child into a white Ford F-150 pickup truck with an extended cab and took off.

The Ennis Police Department has released photos of both the baby and mother as well as a surveillance photo of the pickup.

The FBI is involved in the investigation and authorities believe this child is in grave or immediate danger. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Ennis Police Department at 972-875-4462.