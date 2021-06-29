Parade, fireworks mark holiday weekend

Daily Light report

The Crape Myrtle Capital of Texas will be in full-bloom and ready to celebrate Independence Day with the 23rd Annual Crape Myrtle Parade & Fireworks.

The patriotic celebration will kick-off on Saturday, July 3, at 10 a.m. with a hometown parade. The parade will start at College Street and East Marvin, head west on Marvin Avenue to Brown Street, then north on Brown Street ending at Lumpkins Stadium parking lot.

The annual tradition of the Spectacular H-E-B Fireworks Show will also take place on July 3 at 9:15 pm. Fireworks will be launched from the same location as in the years past in the 1300 block of Brown Street. Lumpkins Stadium parking lot will be open for families to park and watch the show. Spectators are encouraged to tune their radio to KBEC 1390 during the fireworks show for a special broadcast of patriotic music.

In 1997, the Texas State Legislature designated Waxahachie as the “Crape Myrtle Capital of Texas.” Each summer, the city’s historic streets are lined with hundreds of beautiful crape myrtles in full bloom.

The Crape Myrtle Parade & Fireworks are FREE to the public. Sponsors include: H-E-B, Crape Myrtle Council, Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce and the City of Waxahachie.

For more information, call the Waxahachie Convention & Visitors Bureau at 469-309-4040 or visit www.waxahachiecvb.com.