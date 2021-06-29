Golf fundraiser benefits Life Schools

Daily Light report

Over 120 golfers teed off during Life School's annual Fairways For Leaders (FFL) Golf Tournament on June 14, raising $50,000 for the Life School Education Foundation (LSEF).

“We were so excited to see the great turn out and success of the golf tournament this year,” said Eddie Davis, Life School’s Chief Development Officer. “Our sponsors really rallied together to support our mission this year knowing how much support our students will need in the 21-22 school year.”

Presented by Strategic Janitorial Solutions, over 25 Corporate and Community Sponsors supported the mission of Life School in developing its students through strong academics, character training, and partnerships with parents and the community.

“For us at Strategic Janitorial Solutions, success is about community giveback,” stated Tim Tays, President of Strategic Janitorial Solutions and President of Life School’s Legacy Club.

“Life School of Dallas is the perfect partner for us. We enjoy the relationship with an organization that gives back to the local community as Life School does throughout the South Dallas area,” he added.

Bridging the gap of financial support and academic opportunity, the LSEF raises funds year-round from supporting organizations to better assist Life School students and teachers.

As a tuition-free public charter school, events like the FFL Golf Tournament help the LSEF provide support to students and teachers.

As a result, the tournament's proceeds directly benefited 12 scholarships to deserving students through the Dr. Tom Wilson scholarships, Legacy Club scholarships, and the Senior Life Project scholarships. Additionally, the tournament proceeds will fund three Ready to Lead Grants for Innovative Teachers to enhance their classrooms this academic school year.

“The golf tournament this year was a testament to the success of community involvement and the efforts of Life School to raise scholarship dollars for the students,” Tays complimented.

The fun-filled day included a four-man scramble format, a variety of contests, and a catered lunch and dinner. Taking home first place was the Complete Supply team which included -- Price Bahcall, Todd Kile, Chris Ohrn, and Tyler Ervine. And for the first time in event history, Stuart Dunn of the Baylor Scott & White team made a hole in one and was awarded a complimentary pass to next year’s FFL Golf Tournament.

Concluding the evening with drawings and a silent auction, student speakers closed out the ceremony via video message thanking the LSEF for being awarded the Legacy Club Scholarships.

“I feel confident that Life School has prepared me for this endeavor [college] by providing rigorous classes that develop my critical thinking skills, and the opportunity to attend college-level classes which allowed me to become self-managed. [...] I would like to offer a very heartfelt thank you to the Legacy Club members and the scholarship committee for awarding me the Legacy Club scholarship,” expressed Zeke Dezeeuw, Life High School Waxahachie graduate and Legacy Club Scholarship recipient.

Dezeeuw plans to attend the University of Texas at Arlington in the fall and is working towards a Bachelors of Science degree in aerospace engineering.

“I am honored to receive the Legacy Club scholarship,” added Madison Williams, Life High School Oak Cliff graduate and Legacy Club Scholarship recipient. “Many teachers have prepared me for the real world because I will now be graduating with my associates degree in science at seventeen years-old.”

Williams plans to join the Air Force Reserve, while also attending Prairie View A&M University as a full-time student.

“We appreciate our sponsors and everyone who played in this year’s tournament. Your contribution is going to make a lasting impact on the lives of Life School students,” Davis thanked. “We look forward to seeing everyone at next year’s Fairways for Leaders golf tournament in June 2022.”