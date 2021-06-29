City committees set meetings on Thursday

A pair of City of Waxahachie committees will conduct separate meetings on Thursday afternoon at Waxahachie City Hall at 401 South Rogers.

A joint meeting of the Waxahachie Park Board and Lake Parks Steering Committee will be held on Thursday at 3 p.m. in the City Council Conference Room.

A consultant will make a presentation on the Lake Parks Master Plan during Thursday’s meeting. The board will also discuss park events and activities, and will also discuss park projects.

The Park Board advises the City Council in its development and beautification of any of the parks under the jurisdiction of the city.

Also on Thursday, a meeting of the Keep Waxahachie Beautiful Committee will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the Council Conference Room.

The committee will hear an update on clean-up activities and discuss upcoming events and activities. Nomination and selection for P.I.N. (Pride in Neighborhood) will be considered, and the date for the next Keep Waxahachie Beautiful Committee meeting will be set.

The Keep Waxahachie Beautiful Committee serves the needs of the city and residents of Waxahachie by supporting the efforts of Keep Waxahachie Beautiful, an organization whose purpose is to enhance the community through beautification, litter prevention and waste reduction.