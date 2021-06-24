Global High graduate receives scholarship

Daily Light report

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater North Texas has announced that Annaliese Mahaley of Waxahachie Global High School is among 30 local high school seniors as recipients of its 2021 Scholarships Program.

Each student will receive a $2,000 scholarship, funded by the McDonald’s Owner/Operators of North Texas. The annual scholarship program awards more than $60,000 to North Texas area students, recognizing outstanding academic achievements and community involvement.

“Congratulations to the class of 2021 and this year’s scholarship recipients,” said Cliff Johnson Sr., local McDonald’s owner/operator and chairman of the RMHCNTX Board. “We understand the importance of a college education and are proud to help alleviate some of the financial stress associated with preparing for college. Anything is possible for these deserving students, and we can’t wait to see what they accomplish.”

There were a total of 108 scholarship applicants. The 30 recipients include students from various high schools across North Texas.

The annual scholarship program begins accepting applications each fall. Since local McDonald’s owner/operators founded the program in 1988, more than $2.5 million has been awarded to North Texas high school seniors. For more information, visit rmhcntx.org/scholarships.

McDonald’s of North Texas is a co-operative of local business owners who own and operate more than 350 McDonald’s restaurants in the Greater Dallas-Fort Worth area. McDonald’s of North Texas restaurants employ more than 17,500 people in the Greater Dallas, Fort Worth and Tyler community. Follow McDonald’s North Texas on Instagram @McDonaldsNorthTexas and Facebook @NorthTexasOperatorsAssociation.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater North Texas (RMHC of Greater North Texas), a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that creates, finds and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. Their programs are grassroots-driven to enable them to offer help where children and families need it most–right in their own communities. RMHC of Greater North Texas is part of a global network of Chapters making a positive impact on the lives of children and families in 65 countries and regions around the world.