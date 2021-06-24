Newly-reorganized charter school names administrators

Staff report

Texas Leadership District Administration has appointed a new District Director and four new Principals for Trinity Leadership Public School, whose campuses are located in both Arlington and Cedar Hill.

The District welcomes Mark Hennesy, District Director for Trinity Leadership; Ringnolda Jofee’ Tremain, K-8 Principal at Arlington; Mandi McBain, Elementary Principal at Cedar Hill; James Swearingen, Secondary Principal at Cedar Hill; and Ted Skinner, Assistant Secondary Principal at Cedar Hill. These candidates were approved at the May 2021 Texas Leadership School Board meeting.

“This coming school year for Trinity Leadership is going to be incredible,” says Superintendent Ron Ledbetter. “We have great new leadership for our campuses and I’m looking forward to welcoming our new students into the Tiger family!”

Trinity welcomes Mr. Mark Hennesy (District Director) who served the last 14 years as the Trinity Christian School Superintendent. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Southeastern University, a Master of Arts from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary and a degree as an Education Specialist from Northcentral University. He was also the National Director for 7 years with Latin America ChildCare, located in Mangua, Nicaragua. He brings great heart to Trinity, and the school looks forward to all that the future holds under his leadership.

Mrs. Ringnolda Jofee’ Tremain (K-8 Principal, Arlington) has been in education since 2001 and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Services from Ottawa University, a Masters in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Saint Mary, and her Masters in Building Leadership from Pittsburg State University. She is a tremendous educator and the District is confident she will lead the Arlington campus forward to growth.

Mrs. Mandi McBain (K-5 Principal, Cedar Hill) has served the District since 2016 in various positions including Music & Leadership, K-2 Elementary Teacher, Reading Interventionist, Assistant Principal and Principal. She received her Bachelors from the University of North Texas, and her Master’s in Education from the University of Texas at Arlington. She is a great leader with vision and heart, and the District looks forward to having her lead the Elementary campus at Cedar Hill.

Mr. James Swearingin (Secondary Principal, Cedar Hill) has been an educator for 14 years and holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Texas at Arlington, and a Masters of Educational Leadership in Policy Studies. He is also a graduate of Southwestern Assemblies of God University and holds a Degree in Counseling. He was formerly the High School Principal for Trinity Christian School.

Mr. Ted Skinner (Assistant Secondary Principal, Cedar Hill) is a graduate of the University of Texas at Dallas and holds a Bachelor of Science Degree. He is also a graduate of Southern Methodist University with a Masters in Theological Studies and brings a wealth of knowledge to the school having previously taught Neuroscience for 14 years, in addition to Biology, Government, Economics, IPC, World Geography, Texas History and Theology.

Trinity Leadership Campus Administration continues making preparations for the 2021- 2022 school year and say they are excited about all that is to come. Open Enrollment for Trinity Leadership began in April and the school is still accepting new Registration for the upcoming School Year. For more information, please contact info@TrinityLeadership.net.