Information on foster parenting available

Staff report

Adults interested in fostering and/or adopting children are invited to a free information session.

Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services (PCHAS) is a partner with the Department of Family and Protective Services and hosts these sessions online. Each information session explains how fostering works in Texas, whether or not the goal is adoption. For a link, call 512-212-5700 or write to FosterAdopt@pchas.org .

Information sessions are scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 9; 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 12; 7 p.m. Thursday, July 22; and 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31.

Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services also invites the public to virtual tours of the Foster Care Village in Itasca, where siblings in foster care live together and foster parents are neighbors. These virtual tours are scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 7 and 8 p.m. Monday, July 12.

Facts about foster care in Texas

• Last year 14,857 Texas children were in un-related foster care, waiting to re-unite with their birth families or find an adoptive family. 39% of them (5,773) were 11 to 20 years old (Source: DFPS Data Book)

• Another 15,000 children in Texas are being fostered by relatives. (Source: DFPS Data Book) Many are school-age and have siblings who need to stay together.

• Only 48% of Texas youth “aging out” will graduate or earn a GED by age 19 (Source: KIDS COUNT Data Center from the Annie E. Casey Foundation)