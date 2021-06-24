Ellis County man proud to be called a ‘Jesus Freak’

Patty Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

Tim Brown had led a rather problematic existence the first half of his life. He was primarily raised by his alcoholic father, and that meant that Tim never really wanted to hang around at home. Instead, he stayed on the streets and was constantly in trouble. His major negative influences were beer consumption, and his drug of choice was none other than cocaine.

But today he is completely reformed and is lovingly referred to as a “Jesus Freak” – and that’s perfectly fine with him. These days he prefers to make a difference in his hometown of Ennis and the surrounding counties of Ellis and Dallas. He spends much of his renewed life in sharing his testimony with others, helping to clothe and feed the homeless, and in concentrating in getting into the prisons to share God’s message and the love of Jesus Christ.

Brown has been a resident of Ellis County for the last 40 years. Part of that time was spent in Ferris, but he has been living in Ennis for quite some time now. He has been divorced for over 25 years, but he is the proud father of 3 children: Joe – 27, Josh – 26, and Julia – 25.

For over five years, Brown was incarcerated in places like Dallas’ Harry Hines Juvenile facility, Dallas County Jail and Ellis County Jail, and finally he ended up as an inmate in the Texas State Department of Corrections.

Brown was locked away in prison one day, and he shares, “Jesus came to me in my cell, transformed me, and I’ve never looked back. He saved me, and I’m a forever changed man of God.”

Today Brown is still tatted-up, looks pretty rough and tough and even appears wayward at times, but he explains, “Don’t let my outside physical appearance fool you about what lives inside of me – ‘cause that would be Jesus who resides in my heart.”

Brown has recently opened a bargain store in Ennis called Jesus Freaks Thrift Store. Located at 811 East Ennis Ave., the store offers discounted clothing and other essentials as Brown tries to help others in his community. He describes his Jesus Freaks Thrift Store as a “house of prayer” – which offers low-priced clothing, shoes, and other supplies as needed by local customers and miscellaneous supplies for the homeless. The store hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, Monday through Friday.

To further his ministry in helping the homeless, he says, “My mission is basically search and rescue. Some of my ministry partners and I go out, look for those in need, and once we find them, we feed them, clothe them and try to get them into a rehabilitation program. We focus our efforts in Ennis and Waxahachie, as well as South and East Dallas.”

Brown also has a heart for the inmates that are lost and often forgotten behind the walls of America’s prisons. He remarks, “I am working tenaciously on setting up my own prison ministry. As of now, I go and speak at the Teen Life Challenge in Ennis, where I try to encourage young teenage boys and girls to make good, stable life decisions. Most recently, I have given my testimony in DeSoto, Texas, and in other locations in the state of Oklahoma like Cache, Stillwater, and Sapulpa. I am always happy to tell others how Jesus changed my life. And we are constantly adding more events to my speaking schedule all the time."

Brown is a member of the Foundation of Life Church in Ennis. His Facebook page is listed as Tim Brown Jesus Freaks, where those interested can check out his posts and photos.