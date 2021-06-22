New-look Council tackles utility matters

The first regular Waxahachie City Council meeting for new Mayor Doug Barnes and two new councilmembers consisted of a number of big-ticket utility items on Monday night.

The council approved professional engineering services with Kimley-Horn Associates, Inc. for water and sewer lines to service the proposed Fire Station No. 4. Councilmembers also approved reimbursement from the city Water and Wastewater Fund to pay for those engineering services.

Assistant city manager Tommy Ludwig told the council that funding for the new fire station is in the bond funds for this year in the amount of $5 million. The cost of the design is $88,000, which Ludwig proposed to use working capital up front to fund the design and then reimburse that fund with bond money.

In other water items, the council awarded bids to Clark Electric for $4,788,000 and to Taknek LLC for $1,015,200 for improvements with the Lake Waxahachie pump station. These costs will also be reimbursed from 2021 bond funds.

The council also approved a $9,575 supplemental appropriation to the Sokoll Water Fund for the repair of an electrical actuator; a $25,000 appropriation to the Water Fund for maintenance and operation expenses; and a $105,813 appropriation to the Wastewater Fund for the cleaning of debris from the wet well at the Jefferson Street Lift Station.

Barnes, who was chosen last week to become the city’s mayor, presided over the meeting and was joined by new councilmembers Billie Wallace and Travis Smith as well as incumbent councilmembers David Hill, the former mayor, and Melissa Olson.

Other items

• The consent agenda was approved, consisting of approval of previous minutes; the setting of a council meeting for July 6; appointments to boards and commissions; and approval of an event application for Pie Palooza and Walk-a-Thon on Oct. 16.

• A specific-use permit for a drive-thru for a new Neighborhood Credit Union branch at 1750 North U.S. Highway 77 was approved.

• The council approved an additional retail building at the southeast corner of Farley Street and U.S. Highway 287.

• Councilmembers authorized professional engineering services with Kimley-Horn for the design of Phase 2 of the Monticello Street reconstruction in the amount of $300,000.

• Also approved by the council was a $36,900 contract for professional engineering services with Binkley & Barfield, Inc. for the design of the 2021 Asphalt Pavement Rehabilitation Project. Streets to be rehabilitated include John Arden Drive between University and the BNSF Railroad; the entirety of Oak Creek Drive; Rogers Street between Marvin Avenue and the railroad; and Spencer and Odom Streets.

• A $112,534 contract for the demolition of buildings at 408 and 410 S. Rogers Street was approved. The demolition is part of the Waxahachie City Hall annex project.