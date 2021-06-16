WPD Junior Police Academy fills quickly

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Police Department’s Junior Police Academy classes for children 8 to 13 years old are full, the department has announced.

But due to the high demand and interest, the department announced that it will be working on additional Academy dates for this summer.

The program offers two sessions. Academy 1 for children 8–10 years old will run June 21–23 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Academy 2 for children 11–13 years old will run July 12–14 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Cadets will participate in a police K-9 demonstration, mock crime scene investigation, traffic stop scenarios, evidence processing sessions, fingerprinting, 911 dispatch play and a SWAT team demonstration in an interactive, hands-on learning experience.

The mission of the WPD Junior Police Academy is to foster positive interaction between the police, students and parents while providing youth with an introduction to law enforcement.

Police officers will serve as mentors, interacting with each student on a personal level. Throughout the process, leadership and team building skills will be emphasized as well as integrity, equality, respect and problem-solving skills.

Physical fitness will also be emphasized throughout the week as the Junior Police Cadets compete on an obstacle course and other team building exercises.

For more information, email Officer O.T. Glidewell at oglidewell@waxahachiepd.org.