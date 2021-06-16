P&Z tackles short agenda quickly

An amendment to allow for an additional retail building at the southeast corner of Farley Street and U.S. Highway 287 was approved by the Waxahachie Planning and Zoning Commission during a short meeting Tuesday night.

The proposed building is an addition to a planned retail development that came before the commission in March and approved by the City Council, and makes a total of four buildings on the 3.52-acre property.

The applicant had asked for a drive-thru for the new building but withdrew it after city staff raised concerns about traffic, city senior planner Colby Collins told the commission. The removal changed staff’s recommendation from denial to approval, Collins added.

The only objection to the plan that staff had was the location of two dumpsters within easement lines. The approval comes with the condition that the dumpsters be relocated per staff’s comments.

In other matters, a specific-use permit for a drive-through financial facility at 1750 North U.S. Highway 77 was approved. The Neighborhood Credit Union branch is located in a Planned Development-Commercial zoning district.

The building will be just over 2,000 square feet and will have two drive-thru ATM lanes. Collins said there will be a monument sign at the credit union, but it will meet all setback requirements.

The commission also approved a replat of a property at 904 Williams St. into two residential lots.

A request for an SUP for a truck and trailer parking lot at 7240 North Interstate 35E was continued a second time to the July 13 Planning and Zoning meeting. The item had been continued from the May meeting.

All commission members except Erik Test were present.