WISD holding pre-K & kindergarten roundup

Daily Light report

Waxahachie ISD has opened enrollment for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students.

To attend pre-k in the 2021-2022 school year, students must be 4 years old or older on or before September 1 and meet Texas Education Agency eligibility requirements; eligible kindergarten students must be 5 years or older on or before September 1.

Waxahachie ISD Elementary Campuses

Clift Elementary School (K-5)

Dunaway Elementary School (K-5)

Felty Elementary School (K-5)

Marvin Elementary School (Pre-K-5)

Northside Elementary School (Pre-K-5)

Shackelford Elementary School (K-5)

Simpson Elementary School (K-5)

Wedgeworth Elementary School (K-5)

Wilemon STEAM Academy (K-5, lottery-based admission only)

Turner Pre-Kindergarten Academy (Pre-K)

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I know where my child is zoned to attend Pre-K/Kindergarten?

A. You can find your campus attendance zone by entering your address in the School Zone Finder on the WISD website. Qualifying Pre-K students that live in the Northside or Felty attendance zone will attend Pre-K at Northside. Those that live in the Marvin attendance zone will attend Marvin. All other qualifying students will attend Turner Prekindergarten Academy. Certain special Pre-K programs will also be housed at Turner.

How can I enter my child into the Wilemon kindergarten lottery?

A. The Wilemon kindergarten lottery has closed for the 2021-2022 school year. For more information on entering your child into the Wilemon kindergarten program, call the campus at 972-923-4780.

How can I find out if my child qualifies for Waxahachie ISD’s pre-kindergarten program?

A. Qualification information is available on the WISD website. For any other questions about our Pre-K programs, please contact Turner Prekindergarten Academy principal Normel Gilliam at 972-923-4690 or via email.

How old does my child have to be to register for Pre-K or Kindergarten?

A. Students who are five years of age or older on or before September 1, 2021, qualify to attend Kindergarten. Students who are four years of age or older on or before September 1, 2021, qualify to attend Pre-Kindergarten.

What documentation do I need for my child to attend Pre-K or Kindergarten?

A. Please be prepared to present the following: birth certificate, evidence of required immunizations, proof of residency within WISD boundaries (such as a utility bill), parent/guardian driver’s license, proof of guardianship if the person registering the child is not his/her parent.

How can I fill out a paper application instead of registering online?

A. While we highly encourage online registration, we understand that may not be an option for all families. All Pre-K students should make an appointment for registration at Turner Prekindergarten Academy. For Kindergarten registration, please make an appointment with your zoned campus.