WISD free summer meal program underway

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Independent School District’s Free Summer Meal Program is underway.

The summer meal program will be at Wedgeworth Elementary, located at 405 Solon Road. Healthy breakfast and lunch meals will be available at no cost to all children ages one to 18. All meals will be served inside the Wedgeworth Elementary cafeteria.

Please join us for free summer meals.

Dates of service: June 7 through June 30

Days of service: Monday through Thursday — NO Friday service

Times of service:

Free Breakfast: 8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Free Lunch: Noon – 1 p.m.

If you have any questions about this program, please call the department of child nutrition at 972-923-4630.