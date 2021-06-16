Court approves TIMCO tax abatement

A tax abatement agreement with Myti Properties, LLC and TIMCO Logistics Systems was approved by the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court on Tuesday.

TIMCO Logistics is seeking to establish a national headquarters in Waxahachie. The estimated total value of improvements is $6.95 million. Myti Properties, the owner of the property, and TIMCO were seeking a 5-year, 50-percent abatement of property taxes with the county.

TIMCO proposes to employ 15 new mechanics and 18 additional new personnel at the location. County Judge Todd Little noted that the court’s tax abatement policy calls for no more than a 45 percent abatement at those numbers, but Precinct 2 Commissioner Lane Grayson moved to approve the 50-percent amount and the abatement passed unanimously.

Warren Ketteman, director of Waxahachie Economic Development, addressed the court with Tim Balch, owner of TIMCO Logistics, also present.

The Waxahachie Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council last month both approved a special-use permit for a trailer and heavy-load vehicle maintenance shop at 2270 and 2290 Highway 287 Business.

The 5.48-acre site will include a three-story office building that is intended to become the national headquarters for TIMCO Logistics. The company will relocate from its current property on Ovilla Road. Trucks will be permitted right turns only on and off Business 287, and additional landscaping in front of bay doors facing Business 287 was added as a condition.

All four commissioners were present at Tuesday’s meeting.

Other items

• Sheriff Brad Norman presented a meritorious service ribbon to Sgt. Timothy Bulot for his actions during the May 2 Forreston tornado. Norman also mentioned a long list of sheriff’s deputies and dispatchers who responded to the tornado who will be presented with certificates of merit.

• Commissioners approved the consent agenda, which consisted of approval of regular bills, payroll, officers’ reports and previous minutes; acceptance of various reports; the acceptance of the resignation of Mike Heckathorn from Emergency Services District No. 5 Ferris; commitment of funds for the Juvenile Justice Alternate Education Program; creation of a Vehicle Replacement Fund; approval of property tax refunds; and budgetary line item transfers.

• A plat of a 17.917-acre property into five lots at the northwest corner of Palmyra Road and Hunsucker Road in the extraterritorial jurisdiction of Red Oak was approved.

• Performance bonds were accepted for both the proposed Springside Estates Phase 2 and Estates of Hidden Creek subdivisions.

• The court approved a payoff of a lease agreement for a Mack Granite dump truck in the amount of $15,167 for Road and Bridge Precinct No. 2.

• A Broce RJT350 broom was purchased for Road and Bridge Precinct No. 1 in the amount of $45,900.

• Surplus law enforcement equipment was donated to the Milford Police Department.

• Commissioners approved an interlocal agreement with the city of Red Oak for tax assessment collections for Red Oak Public Improvement District No. 1.

• An amendment to a Texas Soil and Water Conservation Board contract was approved extending the term for one year to end Sept. 30, 2022 was approved.

• The court approved an application for a U.S. Department of Justice grant for $750,000 for three years to stand up and implement a Human Trafficking Task Force in Ellis County. This grant is a two-part grant and is being sought in conjunction with the Child Advocacy Center of Ellis County, which will also seek a $750,000 grant as the victim services provider.

• After an executive session, the court agreed to engage the Campbell & Associates law firm to represent the county concerning a Texas State Bar administrative matter at a cost of no more than $10,000.