Italy to dedicate marker for Juneteenth

Daily Light report

ITALY — The Texas Historical Commission has recognized “The Italy Colored City Hall” as a significant part of Texas history by awarding it an Official Texas Historical Marker as a part of the Texas Undertold Stories Program. The designation honors the Italy Colored City Hall as an important and educational part of local history.

A dedication ceremony to commemorate the event will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at 605 Williams Street in Italy as part of the Juneteenth celebration. The Ellis County Historical Commission and the City of Italy welcome the public to share in and witness this exciting historical event.

The Texas Historical Commission’s Undertold Stories Program is focused on addressing historical gaps, promoting diversity of topics, and proactively documenting significant underrepresented subjects or untold stories. Please join us on Juneteenth to honor the members of the Italy Colored City Council at the Italy Colored City Hall that has been renovated to house a museum.

This marker is among 126 Texas Historical Markers in Ellis County.