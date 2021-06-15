WISD crisis management team to meet

The continued development of the district’s school resource officer program and security team under the leadership of Waxahachie Police Department Lt. Josh Oliver tops the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting of the Waxahachie ISD Crisis Management Team.

The Crisis Management Team will receive an update regarding anticipated security staffing for the 2021-22 school year, and will also hear an update regarding the implementation of the DIR-S Active Shooter/Crisis Communication App.

Other discussions on the agenda include plans to improve CAD drawings of campuses and facilities; plans to improve security presence in common areas at Waxahachie High School and other campuses; and anticipated improvements to the use of drug dogs on campuses. The team will also consider approval of the minutes from its previous meeting.

The role of the District Crisis Management Team is to maintain and update the District Crisis Management Plan, ensure all required staff complete required training, provide tabletop drills on a regular basis, debrief and evaluate district and campus crisis response, provide leadership and support for campus staff, and provide and maintain crisis plans for all staff aligned with the District Crisis Management Plan.

The District Crisis Management Team serves as the School Safety and Security Committee in compliance with Section 37.109 of the Education Code.

Wednesday’s meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the boardroom of the Waxahachie ISD Administration Building located at 411 N. Gibson Street.