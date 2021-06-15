Live music returning to city’s venues

With the COVID-19 pandemic receding, the Crape Myrtle Capital and Gingerbread City can finally live up to its newest nickname: Music Friendly Community.

The Texas Music Office last year named Waxahachie as one of about 20 cities in the state certified by the state as a Music Friendly Community. The Texas Music Office operates within the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Division.

Only now, however, can the city celebrate with the return of live music. Waxahachie has a vibrant music scene across numerous genres — including country, blues, rock and classical — that took a hit last year with the onset of the pandemic.

But with vaccinations becoming more common and restrictions lifting, venues are opening back up and the summer of 2021 promises to be filled with song. Live music may soon be returning to such popular locales as the College Street Pub, Big Al’s Down the Hatch and Cork House Winery, to name a few.

The road to Waxahachie becoming a Music Friendly Community launched more than a year and a half ago thanks to the hard work of Kelly Skistimas with the Waxahachie Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

Skistimas brought the city's music scene together, including musicians, venue owners and songwriters, to attend an informational workshop, which is one of the first steps all cities must take to become a TMO-certified Music Friendly Community.

Participation in the Texas Music Office's "Music Friendly Community" program provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development, and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth.

Other Texas cities that have received the official Music Friendly Community designation include Fort Worth, El Paso, Austin, San Antonio, Denton, Lindale, Stephenville, Conroe, San Angelo, Nacogdoches, Abilene, McKinney, Waco, Alpine, Bastrop, New Braunfels, Victoria, Lubbock, Denison, Arlington and Brenham. Cities that are currently working through the certification process include Houston, Dallas and Vidor.

More information about the Texas Music Friendly Community program can be found at https://gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities.