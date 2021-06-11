Website hosting contract before WISD board

Consideration of a new website hosting/content management agreement leads the agenda of Monday evening’s regular monthly meeting of the Waxahachie ISD board of trustees.

The district recently conducted a request for proposals, or RFP, for website hosting/content management services and received 25 responses to its solicitation. With such an overwhelming response, the technology department has been reviewing each response in order to make a recommendation for award. The final recommendation will be brought to the meeting Monday evening for the board to review and act upon.

In other business, trustees will consider the personnel report as recommended by the superintendent that includes employment, retirements, resignations, position changes, and other matters as discussed in a closed session that will start the meeting. The board will also consider approval of professional contracts as presented.

The board will recognize individuals for achievements and will also hear reports on Central Office staffing; budget constraints discussion; 2021 bond survey results; ESSER III update; refunding bonds; and preliminary EOC/STAAR scores.

The consent agenda is lengthy and consists of consideration and approval of previous meeting minutes; acceptance of various reports; budget amendments/transfers/purchase order approval; approve audit engagement letter with K. Evans & Associates, LLP for the annual financial audit; approve recommended change to local policy EIA; authorize the new FFA Projects bank account with single signature requirement; adopt resolution amending board policy CB (Local) with regard to notification of intent to apply for federal and/or state grant funds; and adopt an order authorizing the issuance of refunding bonds, establishing parameters for the refunding and delegating authority to the administration to complete the refunding.

Also on the consent agenda are: award RFP for student tracking and vehicle telematics to Zonar Systems; approve purchase of replacement technology devices not to exceed $135,000; approve purchase of Promethean boards for Waxahachie High School; approve replacement flooring, computer lab flooring repair, and asbestos abatement project at Northside Elementary for $256,614.40 from Hart's Flooring; amend issued purchase order to Honey's Roofing by $800 to address gutter issue at Wedgeworth Elementary; and approve out-of-state travel for the Waxahachie High School band to attend “You're Instrumental” educational workshops in Orlando, Florida during Spring Break, March 9-15, 2022.

Monday’s meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at the WISD administration building at 411 N. Gibson Street. The meeting will start with an executive session, after which the board will convene in open session.