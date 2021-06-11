City Animal Services to spray for mosquitoes

Daily Light report

The City of Waxahachie Animal Services has announced that it will begin its seasonal spraying for nuisance mosquitoes on Thursday, June 17.

Spraying will take place in the nighttime hours, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and is tentatively scheduled, beginning July 1, to occur approximately every 10 days until early October.

“We will also be setting and checking traps by quadrants during the summer months in order to make assessments for numbers of mosquitoes,” the city said in a statement. “If at any time the numbers are low and indicate no need for spraying, we will make adjustments accordingly. We expect the process to spray the entire city will take 6 to 8 hours with three trucks and three people.”

For questions regarding mosquito spraying, please contact Terri Muniz at 469-309-4150 or email tmuniz@waxahachiepd.org. This date is tentative, weather permitting, and subject to change.

Please know of the preventive measures one can take to assist in keeping the mosquito population down.

The tentative spraying schedule is as follows:

Thursday, June 17

Thursday, July 1

Monday, July 12

Thursday, July 22

Monday, August 2

Thursday, August 12

Monday, August 23

Thursday, September 2

Monday, September 13

Thursday, September 23

Monday, October 4