TSTC receives extensive aircraft parts inventory

AUSTIN — Southwest Aerospace Technologies (SWAT) recently donated a large inventory of Global Express parts to Texas State Technical College (TSTC). The parts will be used in the school’s aviation curriculum, which offers Aircraft Airframe Technology and Aircraft Powerplant Technology training, as well as Avionics Technology and Aircraft Pilot Training Technology degree paths.

The donation, valued over $6 million, is also significant because it includes a current in-service complete airframe’s worth of parts that will be used to train students aspiring to work in the aviation industry. The parts will be distributed to TSTC campuses in Abilene, Harlingen and Waco, which are located in different parts of the state, thereby giving students interested in an aviation career the opportunity to pursue their goals in a location convenient to them. A formal presentation recognizing this generous donation will be held at the school’s Waco campus later this summer.

“We were impressed with the school’s mission and the quality of their programs,” said Kurt Encinias, president and CEO of SWAT. “Having gone through technical training and earning my A&P license back when I was starting my career, I know the importance of hands-on training.

“The aviation industry definitely has a need for well-trained professionals in a variety of capacities, including aircraft maintenance. Institutions such as TSTC play a valuable role in providing students with the training and education needed to be successful in their chosen field. I’m very gratified that, as a company, SWAT was able to work with the school to make this donation happen.”

TSTC is dedicated to meeting the high-tech challenges of today's global economy, in partnership with business and industry, government agencies, and other educational institutions. TSTC graduates are highly valued by business and industry for their work ethic, knowledge and workplace skills.

“Southwest Aerospace Technologies has all our thanks for their generosity,” said TSTC Chancellor & CEO Mike Reeser. “This extraordinary gift will ensure that we continue to train best-in-class technicians with the industry-relevant equipment needed to prepare them for great-paying jobs in aviation.”

“We look forward to a continuing relationship with TSTC,” Encinias stated. “Aviation offers the opportunity for a rewarding career, and we are committed to helping aspiring students achieve the necessary skills to be part of this dynamic industry.”

With 10 campuses across the state, TSTC helps to strengthen the Texas workforce with highly skilled, technically competent graduates. Operating on a unique funding model based on student employment outcomes, the college celebrated 55 years of service to the state of Texas in 2020. For more information, visit www.tstc.edu.

Southwest Aerospace Technologies (SWAT) is a certified FAA/EASA 145 repair station and parts supplier. With more than 100 years of combined industry experience, its team of seasoned professionals provides exceptional customer service and industry-leading response time. SWAT is headquartered in Georgetown, Texas, where it maintains a full-service repair station and also a parts warehouse. For more information, visit www.southwestaerospace.com.