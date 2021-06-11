Ennis parks and rec director speaks to NARFE

Daily Light report

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 1191 held its monthly meeting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the IHOP in Ennis on Tuesday, June 8. The guest speaker was Paul Liska, director of the Ennis Parks and Recreation Department.

The speaker discussed the status of the city parks and recreation programs relating to the development of new parks in different areas of the city. He also talked about the improvements planned or completed including such additions as splash pads, walking trails, upgrading playgrounds, adding sand volleyball courts, and pickleball courts.

Senior exercise and fitness programs were also discussed. Coordination with the Ennis ISD in the renovation of an old gym was also noted. The development of a new master plan was addressed which will help direct development as well as open up additional funding opportunities. A question and answer program followed the very interesting presentation.

NARFE Chapter 1191 covers Ellis, Navarro and adjacent parts of the surrounding counties. Membership in NARFE is open to all active and retired federal employees and their spouses, former federal employees, and former spouses who are entitled to a federal survivor annuity.

For more information, please call Midlothian at 972-268-5793 or 972-775-2463, Waxahachie - 469-552-6649, Ennis - 214-949-6197, Red Oak - 412-722-6307, or Corsicana - 903-874-3092. You may also go to www.narfe.org or see NARFE Chapter 1191 on Facebook.